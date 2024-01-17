SCHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SCHC ETF (Symbol: SCHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.42, changing hands as low as $32.96 per share. SCHC shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.89 per share, with $35.5392 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05.

