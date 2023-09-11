SCHC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCHC

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHC ETF (Symbol: SCHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.48, changing hands as high as $33.62 per share. SCHC shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.67 per share, with $35.5392 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.56.

