SCHB vs. VTV: Is a Total Stock Market ETF or a Value ETF the Better Buy for Investors Right Now?

Key Points

SCHB provides exposure to over 2,400 companies across the entire domestic stock market, whereas VTV focuses exclusively on large-cap value stocks.

Both funds carry a matching 0.03% expense ratio, but VTV offers a significantly higher dividend yield for income-focused investors.

SCHB has delivered higher total returns over the last five years, but it comes with greater price volatility and a deeper maximum drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Broad Market ETF ›

The Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHB) and the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) both offer unique benefits and drawbacks, which may appeal to different sets of investors.

While both are ultra-low-cost core portfolio holdings, SCHB tracks the entire U.S. equity market, including high-growth technology firms, whereas VTV targets established large-cap players.

Here’s how they stack up on factors like risk, returns, and diversification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV SCHB Issuer Vanguard Schwab Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of May 8, 2026) 25.48% 32.08% Dividend yield 1.92% 1.07% Beta (5Y monthly) 0.74 1.04 Assets under management (AUM) $237.8 billion $41.0 billion

Both ETFs are exceptionally affordable, with 0.03% expense ratios that rank among the lowest in the industry. This means that for every $10,000 invested, investors pay just $3 annually in fees.

However, income-focused investors might find VTV more appealing, as its dividend yield is nearly double that of SCHB.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV SCHB Max drawdown (5 yr) -17.0% -25.4% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,651 $1,772

What's inside

SCHB offers a massive portfolio of more than 2,400 holdings, representing the total U.S. stock market. Its largest positions include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The fund tilts heavily toward technology, with the sector accounting for 34% of assets, and secondary concentrations in financial services and healthcare. It has paid $0.30 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months.

VTV takes a narrower approach with 311 holdings centered on large-cap value. Its largest positions include Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and Exxon Mobil. This fund prioritizes financial services at 22% of assets, followed by healthcare and industrials. It has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.97 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SCHB and VTV offer distinct advantages for investors. For those seeking maximum diversification, it’s hard to beat SCHB’s broad-market approach. This ETF covers all corners of the market, offering a mix of large-cap growth, small-cap value, and everything in between.

Because tech stocks make up a significant chunk of the market right now, SCHB does lean toward the technology sector. This results in a higher risk profile than VTV (where tech accounts for only 11% of the portfolio), but it has historically led to higher total returns, too.

If the tech sector — and specifically artificial intelligence — still has room to grow, SCHB could continue to outperform VTV. That said, SCHB’s heavy tilt toward tech stocks could push some investors away.

VTV targets stocks from established companies that are more focused on stability than growth. These stocks tend to be less volatile during market downturns and often pay much higher dividends than growth stocks.

SCHB’s diversification and tilt toward the tech sector could be a selling point for those seeking more growth potential. On the other hand, VTV could be the better choice for investors looking for stability and passive dividend income.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.