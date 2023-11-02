SCHB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHB ETF (Symbol: SCHB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.45, changing hands as high as $49.63 per share. SCHB shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.33 per share, with $53.7108 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.64.
Also see: DIBS shares outstanding history
LIDR Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USEP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.