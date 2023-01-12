SCHB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHB ETF (Symbol: SCHB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.73, changing hands as high as $46.80 per share. SCHB shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHB's low point in its 52 week range is $40.92 per share, with $56.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.63.

