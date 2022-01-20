SCHB Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCHB

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHB ETF (Symbol: SCHB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.61, changing hands as low as $106.37 per share. SCHB shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHB's low point in its 52 week range is $90.18 per share, with $114.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.31.

