Schaffer Corporation Highlights Leadership at 70th AGM

Schaffer Corporation Limited held its 70th Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman John Schaffer, highlighting key company leaders and acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land. The meeting introduced significant figures like Anton Mayer, Executive Chairman of the Automotive Leather division, and other board members, emphasizing the company’s leadership and heritage.

