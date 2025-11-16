Schaeffler (XTRA:SHA0) Price Target Increased by 12.31% to 6.87

The average one-year price target for Schaeffler (XTRA:SHA0) has been revised to 6,87 € / share. This is an increase of 12.31% from the prior estimate of 6,12 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,75 € to a high of 8,92 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.08% from the latest reported closing price of 4,91 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schaeffler. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHA0 is 0.04%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 17,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,294K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares , representing an increase of 35.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHA0 by 25.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,122K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHA0 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,927K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,236K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHA0 by 9.40% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 821K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.