Schaeffler to cut 1,300 jobs as part of restructuring procedures

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Schaeffler SHA_p.DE plans to cut 1,300 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring measures that will save the automotive supplier around 100 million euros ($99.92 million) annually, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The jobs cuts will primarily take place in the company's engine & transmission systems as well as its bearing business divisions within the automotive technologies, and in the company's central functions, it said.

Schaeffler's restructuring will cause expenditures of about 130 million euros, the majority of which will be recognised as provisions in the fourth quarter, the Bavarian firm added.

($1 = 1.0008 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

