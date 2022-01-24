Markets

Schaeffler To Acquire Melior Motion; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB), a German automotive and industrial supplier, said that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares of Melior Motion GmbH. The companies have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The transaction is scheduled to close by the end of January 2022.

Melior Motion GmbH has developed and marketed planetary gearbox for industrial robots. The company, which generated revenue of around 23 million euros in 2021, has more than 100 employees and is located in Hameln, Germany.

Melior Motion is currently planning another production site in China. Europe and China are currently the main sales markets of Melior Motion GmbH. The company was established in 2017 and traces its origins back to the Stephan-Werke founded in 1908, which was acquired by Premium in 2011.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular