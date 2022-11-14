Markets

Schaeffler To Acquire CERASPIN

November 14, 2022 — 05:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) has signed a contract with the CERATIZIT Group for the acquisition of CERASPIN. Based in Livange, Luxembourg, CERASPIN is specialized in the development and production of premium ceramic products. CERASPIN has been a supplier to the Schaeffler Group since 2004.

Michael Pausch, chief technology officer of Schaeffler's Industrial division, said: "CERASPIN's expertise in ceramic components for rolling bearings is of critical importance to Schaeffler. In acquiring CERASPIN, we are strengthening our supply chain, especially in Europe, while at the same time building up a strong position in high-value components for strategically important growth sectors."

