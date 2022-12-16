Schaeffler Signs With Lhyfe For 15 MW Green Hydrogen In Germany

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) Friday announced the signing of a letter of intent with the French hydrogen producer Lhyfe for the production and purchase of green hydrogen. The agreement envisages the construction and operation of an industrial electrolysis plant in Herzogenaurach, Germany Plant with a capacity of up to 15 megawatts.

Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industrial applications. The production locations enable regional and local production of green hydrogen in industrial quantities.

The plant is expected to supply Schaeffler's factory in Herzogenaurach and other regional customers with about 3.7 tons of green hydrogen daily by 2025. Further, the renewable energy and the use of waste heat from the electrolysis plant as a heat supply for its Herzogenaurach location will yield significant reductions in its CO2 emissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.