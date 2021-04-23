Schaeffler Reports AGM Results

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) said the Annual General Meeting voted in favor of paying a dividend of 25 eurocents per common non-voting share. Effective at the end of the AGM, Sabrina Soussan stepped down as a member of the Supervisory Board in order to focus on her new role. The AGM selected Ulrike Hasbargen as a new member of the Supervisory Board. She has been elected for a term ending at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Schaeffler will publish its interim report for the first quarter on May 12, 2021 as planned.

