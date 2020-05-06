Schaeffler Q1 EBIT Before Special Items Declines; Revenue Down 9.2%

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) reported a first quarter net loss of 184 million euros compared to profit of 137 million euros, prior year. Loss per common non-voting share were 0.27 euros compared to profit of 0.21 euros. Net income attributable to shareholders before special items decreased to 103 million euros from 169 million euros. EBIT before special items was 215 million euros compared to 272 million euros, last year. The decline from the prior year was primarily attributable to the decrease in gross margin. The margin decrease was mainly driven by the adverse impact of volumes on fixed costs. EBIT margin before special items was at 6.5 percent compared to 7.5 percent.

First quarter revenue was 3.28 billion euros compared to 3.62 billion euros, a year ago. At constant currency, revenue decreased by 9.2 percent, mainly driven by volumes, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Schaeffler Group currently expects its revenue growth at constant currency, EBIT margin before special items, and free cash flow before cash inflows and outflows for M&A activities for the full year 2020 to be below the corresponding prior year level.

