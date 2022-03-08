Schaeffler Posts FY Profit; Suspends 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the fiscal year 2021 was 756 million euros compared to a net loss of 428 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per common non-voting share were 1.14 euros compared to a loss of 0.64 euros in the prior year.

Before special items, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 748 million euros compared to 321 million euros in the prior year.

The company reported an EBIT margin before special items of 9.1 percent in 2021 compared to 6.3 percent paid last year, mainly driven by a further improvement in earnings at the Industrial division and during the first half of the year at Automotive Technologies. Structural cost reduction measures had a favorable impact as well.

Annual revenue for the year grew to 13.9 billion euros from last year's 12.6 billion euros. At constant currency, revenue was up 9.7 percent. The year was marked by considerable revenue growth at all divisions and in all regions.

Schaeffler's Board of Managing Directors will propose a dividend of 50 cents per common non-voting share to the annual general meeting, compared to 25 cents per share paid last year.

The company said it suspended the full-year 2022 guidance published on March 8, 2022, due to the developments in Ukraine and the resulting implications for the global economy. However, the strategic initiatives and priorities defined in Roadmap 2025 continue to remain unchanged.

