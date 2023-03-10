Schaeffler plans to sell Russia business to Austrian businessman - Spiegel

March 10, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Schaeffler SHA_p.DE plans to sell its Russia business to Austrian businessman Siegfried Wolf, a Schaeffler supervisory board member, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

A contract was already signed in December, subject to outstanding Russian approval, Spiegel added. The magazine also reported that Ukraine's anti-corruption authority was investigating the planned sale.

