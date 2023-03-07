Schaeffler misses FY profit margin estimates due to rising costs, supply chain disruption

Adds outlook for 2023, context, dividend

March 7 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler SHA_p.DE on Tuesday missed estimates for full-year core profit margin, citing higher material and energy prices, disrupted global supply chains and market- and environment-based inefficiencies.

Semiconductor shortages forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years, adding to commodity price inflation, a tight energy market and rising interest rates, which have dampened consumer demand.

The Bavarian industrial company, which manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications, sees revenue growth of 5% to 8% and an EBIT margin before special items of between 5.5% and 7.5% in the current fiscal year, adding that it is cautious on the outlook as higher year-on-year wage increases and energy costs will impact all divisions in 2023.

The group, which will propose a dividend of 0.45 euros per share, reported an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin before special items of 6.6% in 2022, compared with 8.8% a year ago and below the 6.8% forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

