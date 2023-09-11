Schaeffler invests additional 65 mln euros in H2 Green Steel

Sept 11 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler SHA_p.DE said on Monday that it is investing a further 65 million euros ($69.77 million) in Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel.

After the latest equity funding round, Schaeffler's stake in the steel producer has now reached 100 million euros, it said.

"Schaeffler will channel its know-how into the development of new steel products, such as green e-steel for electromobility," the company said.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

