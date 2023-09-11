News & Insights

Schaeffler invests additional 65 mln euros in H2 Green Steel

September 11, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler SHA_p.DE said on Monday that it is investing a further 65 million euros ($69.77 million) in Swedish start-up H2 Green Steel.

After the latest equity funding round, Schaeffler's stake in the steel producer has now reached 100 million euros, it said.

"Schaeffler will channel its know-how into the development of new steel products, such as green e-steel for electromobility," the company said.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.