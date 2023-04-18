Schaeffler India posts smallest quarterly profit growth in nearly 3 years

April 18, 2023 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Vehicle components maker Schaeffler India Ltd SCHE.NS on Tuesday posted its smallest quarterly profit growth since June 2020, hit by a drop in demand and margin contraction.

Shares of the company, a unit of Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DE, fell as much as 2.7%.

Schaeffler India said its profit climbed 6% to 2.19 billion rupees ($26.7 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, while revenue from operations rose 8% to 16.94 billion rupees.

However, its core profit margin contracted to 18.58% from 19.64% a year earlier, as expenses rose over 9%.

Revenue in the company's industrial segment, constituting nearly 32% of total revenue, fell 8.5% in the quarter.

The company said growth in its automotive business helped mitigate "external headwinds," but did not specify the challenges.

Schaeffler India had reported a nearly 21% rise in its fourth quarter profit.

($1 = 82.0350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

