Schaeffler H1 Net Income Declines; Confirms 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler reported first half net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 43 million euros compared to 263 million euros, prior year. Earnings per common share was 0.05 euros compared to 0.40 euros. The Group generated 482 million euros in EBIT before special items compared to 531 million euros, pro-forma prior year. The EBIT margin before special items was 4.1%.

Group's revenue for the first six months of the year was 11.845 billion euros compared to 12.42 billion euros, pro-forma prior year.

The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG confirmed the outlook.

