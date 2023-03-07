Schaeffler FY22 Profit Down, Revenues Climb; Cuts Dividend; Issues Cautious FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company fell to 557 million euros from last year's 756 million euros.

Earnings per non-voting share were 0.84 euros, down from prior year's 1.14 euros.

Earnings before financial result and income taxes or EBIT declined to 974 million euros from 1.22 billion euros a year ago. EBIT before special items amounted to 1.05 billion euros, compared to 1.22 billion euros last year. EBIT margin before special items was 6.6 percent, down from 8.8 percent a year ago.

Schaeffler Group's annual revenue went up to 15.8 billion euros from prior year's 13.9 billion euros. At constant currency, revenue was up 9.4 percent, exceeding the guidance.

Further, the company said its Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 45 cents per non-voting share to the annual general meeting, lower than last year's 50 cents.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Schaeffler Group announced a cautious outlook. The company expects its revenue to grow by 5 to 8 percent at constant currency, and to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 5.5 to 7.5 percent.

The outlook reflects, in particular, higher year-on-year wage increases and energy costs affecting all divisions.

