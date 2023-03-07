Schaeffler FY core profit margin misses estimates

March 07, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Johannes Toft Thyssen and Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Schaeffler SHA_p.DE on Tuesday missed estimates for full-year core profit margin, citing higher material and energy prices, disrupted global supply chains and market- and environment-based inefficiencies.

The group, which manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications, reported an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin before special items of 6.6% in 2022, compared with 8.8% a year ago and below the 6.8% forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

