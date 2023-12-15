Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld To Remain CEO For A Further 5-year Term

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) announced the reappointment of its Chief Executive Officer Klaus Rosenfeld for a further five-year term.

Klaus Rosenfeld has been serving the Group as CEO since June 2014. Before that he had served as CFO.

Georg Schaeffler, Chairman said: "Klaus Rosenfeld has successfully guided the Schaeffler Group through challenging times, positioned it for the future under the Roadmap 2025 and successfully initiated the strategic implementation of the transformation into a leading motion technology company with the planned integration of Vitesco Technologies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.