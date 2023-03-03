Markets

Schaeffler Buys ECO-Adapt SAS

March 03, 2023 — 03:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) has announced the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in ECO-Adapt SAS. Headquartered in Paris, France, ECO-Adapt offers solutions for condition monitoring based on electrical signal analysis and systems for the optimization of energy consumption. Its solutions are used by hundreds of customers in the production and maintenance departments of MRO and OEM companies as well as in commercial buildings.

Schaeffler stated that the acquisition of Adapt is a further strategic step in the strengthening of its Lifetime Solutions portfolio.

