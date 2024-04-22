Schaeffler Aims To Take Production To New Digital Level In Collaboration With Siemens

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler and Siemens have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the use of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector. The Memorandum of understanding focuses on joint development of digital solutions for the shop floor and AI applications in the industrial sector. It also includes collaboration with the Siemens Industrial Copilot, an industrial automation solution using AI.

The Siemens Industrial Copilot is operating in pilot mode on a robot cell from Schaeffler Special Machinery, the Schaeffler Group's special machine construction unit. The AI solution assumes tasks such as creating complex programming codes for manufacturing processes.

Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG, said: "The 'Siemens Industrial Copilot' proves that artificial intelligence can already be used in production today. With the Copilot, we are providing our experts on the shop floor with an innovative digital tool, which simplifies their work and significantly increases their efficiency."

