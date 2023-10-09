News & Insights

Schaeffler AG to submit tender offer for Vitesco Technologies

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

October 09, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Adds background

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DEwill launch a tender offer to all shareholders of Vitesco Technologies VTSCn.DE, the German EV components maker said on Monday.

The company - controlled by Germany's billionaire Schaeffer family - is offering to acquire all no-par value registered shares for 91 euros ($96.02) per share -- 21 percent more than Friday's closing price.

Schaeffler AG said in a statement that the offer will not be subject to a minimum acceptance rate.

"With the business combination, a leading motion technology company with four focused divisions and revenues of approximately 25 billion euros will be created," the company said.

Regensburg-based Vitesco, which was spun off from Continental CONG.DE two years ago, is valued at 3.64 billion euros. Schaeffler family holding companies already own about 49.9% of Vitesco.

As part of the takeover, Schaeffler AG also wants to simplify its shareholder structure. The listed preference shares are to be converted into ordinary shares, and the remaining shareholders will thus be placed on an equal footing with the family holding the ordinary shares.

($1 = 0.9477 euros)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay, Editing by Friederike Heine and Kim Coghill)

((Ozan.Ergenay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.