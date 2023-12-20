Schaeffler AG Now Owns 29.88% Of Vitesco With Public Tender Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) announced the final result of the voluntary public tender offer for all outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. Until the end of the acceptance period, 11,957,629 Vitesco shares have been tendered to Schaeffler, which corresponds to 29.88 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Vitesco.

Together with the 49.94 percent stake held by IHO Holding, the strategic management holding of the Schaeffler family, Schaeffler will hold 79.82 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Vitesco. Also, Schaeffler AG has entered into a Total Return Swap with an underlying stake of approximately 9.00 percent of Vitesco's share capital.

Completion of the tender offer and payment of the consideration are expected to take place on January 5, 2024. Schaeffler has convened an EGM and a separate meeting of the non-voting common shareholders on February 2, 2024, in which shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote in presence on the intended conversion of the non-voting common shares into common shares with full voting rights, which should become effective at the same time as the merger. The merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.