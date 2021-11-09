Schaeffler 9M Adj. Earnings Rise; Backs FY21 Margin View, Cuts Revenue Growth View

(RTTNews) - German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) Tuesday reported that nine-month net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company before special items was 583 million euros, compared to prior year's 132 million euros.

EBIT before special items was 994 million euros, higher than last year's 376 million euros. EBIT margin before special items was 9.6 percent, compared to 4.2 percent a year ago.

EBIT margin before special items for the third quarter fell to 8.2 percent from prior year's 9.5 percent.

Schaeffler's revenue amounted to 10.35 billion euros, up from prior year's 8.96 billion euros. Revenue increased 15.9 percent at constant currency.

Revenue for the third quarter decreased 3 percent at constant currency.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect an EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9.5 percent in 2021.

Revenue is now expected to grow by more than 7 percent at constant currency in 2021, compared to previously expected growth of more than 11 percent. The decrease is due to a significant decline in the market volume of global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

