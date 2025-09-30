Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab US Small-Cap ETF, where 54,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHA, in morning trading today Sandisk is up about 3.8%, and Hims & Hers Health is lower by about 2.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ZYN ETF, which lost 20,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SCHA, ZYN: Big ETF Outflows

