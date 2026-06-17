SCHA vs. ISCB: Which Small-Cap ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors in 2026?

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) offers a lower expense ratio and significantly higher assets under management (AUM) than the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB).

ISCB provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield but has lower returns than SCHA over the past year.

SCHA weights technology more heavily, while ISCB tilts more toward industrials.

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Investors seeking small-cap exposure often prioritize low fees and broad diversification. Both the Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHA) and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCB) track hundreds of smaller U.S. companies, but differences in index methodologies, expense ratios, and divdend yields create distinct profiles for those weighing these two options for a core portfolio position.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHA ISCB Issuer Schwab iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-year return (as of June 16, 2026) 42.17% 31.04% Dividend yield 1.00% 1.27% Beta 1.26 1.17 AUM $22.8 billion $275.1 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

While both funds feature low fees, SCHA is the slightly cheaper option, with an expense ratio of 0.03%, compared to ISCB’s 0.04%. ISCB offers a higher payout with a dividend yield of 1.27%, compared to SCHA’s 1.00%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHA ISCB Max drawdown (5 yr) (30.79%) (29.93%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,333 $1,241

What's inside

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) focuses on small-cap U.S. stocks with a portfolio of 1,538 holdings. Its sector allocations are led by industrials at 18.5%, followed by technology at 16.0%, and financial services at 15.6%. Launched in 2004, the fund's largest positions include Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) at 1.0%, Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) at 0.5%, and Ati (NYSE:ATI) at 0.4%.

The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index and holds 1,705 stocks. Its sector tilt looks a bit different, with 23.2% in technology, 15.8% in industrials, and 15.1% in financial services. Launched in 2009, its largest positions include Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) at 5.3%, Lumentum Holdings at 1.29%, and Revolution Medicines at 0.65%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Small-cap ETFs have long served as a way for retail investors to gain diversified exposure to hundreds of smaller, often faster-growing companies -- without having to pick individual winners. Both SCHA and ISCB do that job reasonably well, but their differences are worth understanding before choosing one over the other.

SCHA's heavier technology weighting -- 23% versus ISCB's 16% -- means it leans into one of the market's most dynamic sectors. That tilt has contributed to SCHA's stronger recent total return performance, though tech-heavy funds can also experience sharper drawdowns when sentiment shifts.

ISCB, on the other hand, tilts a bit more towards industrials -- a sector that tends to be more economically sensitive but can hold up well when infrastructure spending and manufacturing activity are running strong. Its higher dividend yield of 1.27% is a modest real-money advantage for income-focused investors. And while its 0.04% expense ratio is a hair above SCHA's 0.03%, both funds are among the cheapest in their category -- the difference amounts to just $1 per year on a $10,000 investment.

Choosing between these two funds is tough. For many investors building a core small-cap position, SCHA's combination of lower cost and broader holdings gives it an edge. But ISCB is a great alternative if you want slightly more income and a tilt away from tech concentration. Either way, both funds offer an accessible and low-cost path to small-cap diversification -- the kind that tends to pay off most for investors with a long time horizon.

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Andy Gould has positions in Lumentum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.