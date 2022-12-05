SCHA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHA ETF (Symbol: SCHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.64, changing hands as low as $42.21 per share. SCHA shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.26 per share, with $52.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.27.

