SCHA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHA ETF (Symbol: SCHA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.32, changing hands as high as $102.58 per share. SCHA shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHA's low point in its 52 week range is $86.731 per share, with $110.9287 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.51.

