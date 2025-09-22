Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab US Small-Cap ETF, which added 53,550,000 units, or a 7.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHA, in morning trading today Reddit is down about 1.4%, and Credo Technology Group Holding is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Bitwise Bitcoin And Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SCHA, BTOP: Big ETF Inflows

