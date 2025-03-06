SCGLY or EBKDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) and Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Societe Generale Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Erste Group Bank AG has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SCGLY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than EBKDY has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SCGLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.50, while EBKDY has a forward P/E of 8.80. We also note that SCGLY has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EBKDY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11.

Another notable valuation metric for SCGLY is its P/B ratio of 0.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, EBKDY has a P/B of 0.91.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SCGLY's Value grade of A and EBKDY's Value grade of F.

SCGLY sticks out from EBKDY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SCGLY is the better option right now.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.