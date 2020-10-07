Banking

SCG Packaging prices $1.5 bln Thai IPO at top end of range -sources

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's Siam Cement Group Packaging Pcl (SCGP) is set to raise up to $1.5 billion after pricing shares for its initial public offering at the top end of its range, making it the country's second-largest listing this year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Adds details from paragraph 4

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Cement Group Packaging Pcl (SCGP) is set to raise up to $1.5 billion after pricing shares for its initial public offering at the top end of its range, making it the country's second-largest listing this year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

SCG Packaging will sell up to 1.3 billion shares or nearly 30% of the total shares in the company at 35 baht each, raising as much as 45.5 billion baht ($1.46 billion), the sources said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As IPOs in Southeast Asia pick up gradually after a long lull, Siam Cement's listing is Thailand's second-largest after Central Retail Corporation CRC.BK began trading in February, having raised 78.1 billion baht.

The IPO comes as delivery and e-commerce related businesses get a boost from rising online demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SCGP booked revenue of 45.9 billion baht in the first half, up 11% from the year-ago period, with half coming from its packaging paper business and a quarter from its pulp and paper business, a company filing showed. ($1=31.2200 baht)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Anshuman Daga and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular