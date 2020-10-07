SCG Packaging prices $1.5 bln Thai IPO at top end of range -sources

Adds details from paragraph 4

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Cement Group Packaging Pcl (SCGP) is set to raise up to $1.5 billion after pricing shares for its initial public offering at the top end of its range, making it the country's second-largest listing this year, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

SCG Packaging will sell up to 1.3 billion shares or nearly 30% of the total shares in the company at 35 baht each, raising as much as 45.5 billion baht ($1.46 billion), the sources said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As IPOs in Southeast Asia pick up gradually after a long lull, Siam Cement's listing is Thailand's second-largest after Central Retail Corporation CRC.BK began trading in February, having raised 78.1 billion baht.

The IPO comes as delivery and e-commerce related businesses get a boost from rising online demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SCGP booked revenue of 45.9 billion baht in the first half, up 11% from the year-ago period, with half coming from its packaging paper business and a quarter from its pulp and paper business, a company filing showed. ($1=31.2200 baht)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Anshuman Daga and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.