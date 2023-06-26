News & Insights

SCG Chemicals expected to start production at Long Son plant by September

June 26, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 (Reuters) - Long Son Petrochemicals, owned by SCG Chemicals SCC.BK, will start commercial production at its petrochemical complex in southern Vietnam in September, the head of Thai conglomerate Siam Cement Group told Reuters on Monday.

The company is in the process of testing each operating unit at the complex, Siam Cement Group's Roongrote Rangsiyopash said on the sidelines of an industry event.

Siam Cement Group owns SCG Chemicals.

Testing will be completed in July or August, so commercial operations could start around September, Rangsiyopash said.

The $5.4 billion plant in Ba Ria Vung Tau province will produce polyethylene, polypropylene and basic chemicals, he said.

