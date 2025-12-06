Scentre Group (STGPF) Price Target Increased by 40.33% to 2.94

The average one-year price target for Scentre Group (OTCPK:STGPF) has been revised to $2.94 / share. This is an increase of 40.33% from the prior estimate of $2.10 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.56 to a high of $3.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.75% from the latest reported closing price of $2.15 / share.

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scentre Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STGPF is 0.32%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 619,867K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,185K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,774K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGPF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 57,232K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,805K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STGPF by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 46,776K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,693K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STGPF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 37,292K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 33,773K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,417K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGPF by 1.33% over the last quarter.

