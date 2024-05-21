News & Insights

Scentre Group Issues Employee Performance Rights

May 21, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Scentre Group (AU:SCG) has released an update.

Scentre Group has announced the issue of 8,335,344 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with the issuance taking place on May 17, 2024. These securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, align with the company’s ongoing strategy to motivate its workforce.

