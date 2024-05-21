Scentre Group Issues Employee Performance Rights

Scentre Group (AU:SCG) has released an update.

Scentre Group has announced the issue of 8,335,344 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with the issuance taking place on May 17, 2024. These securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, align with the company’s ongoing strategy to motivate its workforce.

For further insights into AU:SCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.