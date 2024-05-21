News & Insights

Scentre Group Director Increases Stake

May 21, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Scentre Group (AU:SCG) has released an update.

Scentre Group has announced that Director Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow has acquired an additional 1,481,317 performance rights under the company’s Performance Rights Plan, with no disposal of existing securities. The new rights were granted at no cost as part of the company’s equity-linked plans, which were approved at the 2024 AGM, and this has increased Mr. Rusanow’s total holdings to 3,513,692 performance rights in addition to 1,771,167 SCG Securities.

