Scentre Group Achieves Record Sales and Expands Retail Spaces

Scentre Group (AU:SCG) has released an update.

Scentre Group has reported a strong performance in 2024, with customer visits to its 42 Westfield destinations increasing to 429 million, marking a 2.1% rise from last year. The company achieved record sales with business partners generating $28.8 billion and maintained a high portfolio occupancy of 99.4%. Additionally, Scentre Group has been actively expanding and repurposing its retail spaces, such as the Westfield Sydney and Mt Gravatt, while also diversifying its capital sources through strategic financial initiatives.

For further insights into AU:SCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.