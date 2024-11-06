News & Insights

Scentre Group Achieves Record Sales and Expands Retail Spaces

November 06, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Scentre Group (AU:SCG) has released an update.

Scentre Group has reported a strong performance in 2024, with customer visits to its 42 Westfield destinations increasing to 429 million, marking a 2.1% rise from last year. The company achieved record sales with business partners generating $28.8 billion and maintained a high portfolio occupancy of 99.4%. Additionally, Scentre Group has been actively expanding and repurposing its retail spaces, such as the Westfield Sydney and Mt Gravatt, while also diversifying its capital sources through strategic financial initiatives.

