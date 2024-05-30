News & Insights

SCEE Cautions on Future Predictions at Conference

May 30, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (AU:SXE) has released an update.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited has cautioned that its presentation at the Bell Potter Emerging Leaders Conference 2024 contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, advising not to rely heavily on them for investment decisions. The company also highlighted that past performance is not indicative of future results and emphasized that the presentation is for informational purposes, not investment advice.

