SCE Intelligent Extends Major Loan Agreement to 2026

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

SCE Intelligent Commercial Management Holdings Limited (HK:0606) has released an update.

SCE Intelligent Commercial Management Holdings Limited has announced the renewal of a major loan agreement with a connected subsidiary, extending the loan maturity to December 2026 with certain amended terms. This transaction, involving a significant amount exceeding asset ratio thresholds, requires approval from independent shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting. The decision underscores the company’s ongoing financial strategies and potential risks for shareholders.

