SCCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.73, changing hands as low as $35.53 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.39 per share, with $44.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.68.

