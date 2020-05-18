SCCO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.04, changing hands as high as $35.68 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.43 per share, with $44.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.