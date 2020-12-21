Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Launching a Bitcoin Fund

Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund SkyBridge Capital filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday for what appears to be its first bitcoin fund.

The $9.2 billion asset manager filed a Form D for “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund L.P.,” a private securities offering open only to accredited investors buying at least $50,000. The fund’s strategy and means of exposure were unavailable at press time.

SkyBridge granted two of its funds permission to “seek exposure to digital assets” in mid-November without specifically mentioning bitcoin. Since then, fund founder Anthony Scaramucci, who became known to broader public during his 11-day tenure as White House communications director for President Donald Trump, has further dabbled in bitcoin rhetoric through conversations with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor.

The Monday filings reveal SkyBridge has a newfound interest in chasing the oldest cryptocurrency more directly.

