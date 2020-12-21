Cryptocurrencies

Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Launching a Bitcoin Fund

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci addresses students at The Cambridge Union on Oct. 18, 2017.

Anthony Scaramucci’s hedge fund SkyBridge Capital filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday for what appears to be its first bitcoin fund.

The $9.2 billion asset manager filed a Form D for “SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund L.P.,” a private securities offering open only to accredited investors buying at least $50,000. The fund’s strategy and means of exposure were unavailable at press time.

SkyBridge granted two of its funds permission to “seek exposure to digital assets” in mid-November without specifically mentioning bitcoin. Since then, fund founder Anthony Scaramucci, who became known to broader public during his 11-day tenure as White House communications director for President Donald Trump, has further dabbled in bitcoin rhetoric through conversations with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor.

The Monday filings reveal SkyBridge has a newfound interest in chasing the oldest cryptocurrency more directly.

