Scaramucci’s Skybridge Invested $25M in New Bitcoin Fund

Anthony Scaramucci said his hedge fund, Skybridge, has invested $25 million in its new bitcoin fund.

Skybridge has moved $25 million into the fund already, Scaramucci said during a Tuesday interview with CNBC. He said new investors can participate starting Jan. 4 2021.

Fidelity Digital Assets is the bitcoin “back office” and “storage mechanism,” he said. Scaramucci further claimed that Skybridge is running a full bitcoin node.

Scaramucci said his fund’s structure will give investors exposure to bitcoin’s net asset value while avoiding the premiums extracted by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). (Grayscale is a CoinDesk sister company.)

“This will be a way for us to democratize bitcoin, like we did the hedge fund industry a decade ago,” he said.

Scaramucci said he and Michael Saylor have developed a “very close relationship over the past few months,” and credited the MicroStrategy CEO, whose firm now holds over $1 billion in bitcoin, as an inspiration for starting the new fund.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.