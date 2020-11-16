Scaramucci’s $9.2B SkyBridge ‘May Seek Exposure to Digital Assets’

Anthony Scaramucci’s mega hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital, just gave itself the ability to bet on cryptocurrencies from afar.

In a series of filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday and Monday, the $9.2 billion asset manager helmed by the one-time spokesman of U.S. President Trump signaled that two of its funds “may seek exposure to digital assets.” The documents are meant to give SkyBridge the green light to invest in other funds that have money in the crypto markets or in the companies supporting the ecosystem.

That doesn’t necessarily mean “the Mooch” is long on bitcoin specifically. In fact, his decade-old investment firm appears perhaps more interested in the crypto economy at large. According to the filing, SkyBridge seeks exposure to all forms of “digital assets” – even the riskiest.

“Investment Funds may invest in digital assets without restriction as to market capitalization or technological features or attributes (including lesser-known or novel digital assets known as ‘altcoins’) and may invest in initial coin offerings, which have historically been subject to fraud,” the filing stated.

Whether SkyBridge’s two included fund-of-funds – SkyBridge G II Fund LLC and SkyBridge Multi-Adviser Hedge Fund Portfolios LLC – have actually begun seeking out crypto investments was not immediately clear at press time.

