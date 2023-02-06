Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.42% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering is $58.01. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 0.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.77.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering is $620MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALTR is 0.1894%, a decrease of 16.8127%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 60,459K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 10,305,000 shares representing 12.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,300,000 shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,626,894 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717,883 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 53.55% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,429,397 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116,735 shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,341,757 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340,282 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,634,730 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

