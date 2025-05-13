ScanTech AI Systems Inc. CEO Dolan Falconer to Speak at 2025 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference

ScanTech AI's CEO will speak at the 2025 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference on innovation and growth strategies.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. announced that its CEO, Dolan Falconer, will be a featured speaker and panelist at the 2025 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference on May 14, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The conference will bring together industry leaders and investors to discuss growth strategies, including innovation and mergers and acquisitions. This engagement highlights ScanTech AI's increasing prominence in the security technology sector, particularly in aviation and critical infrastructure. The company specializes in advanced non-intrusive screening technologies powered by AI to detect threats effectively. Falconer’s participation underscores his impact on the company’s success during a transformative period.

Potential Positives

CEO Dolan Falconer's invitation to speak at the 2025 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference highlights his recognition in the industry and underscores the company's leadership in security technology.

The participation in a premier industry conference indicates growing national attention on ScanTech AI's rapid expansion across key markets such as aviation and homeland security.

The event provides a valuable platform for networking with other industry leaders and potential investors, which could enhance opportunities for strategic growth and partnerships.

ScanTech AI’s advanced technology, specifically its non-intrusive CT screening, positions the company favorably in an essential sector focused on safety and security.

Potential Negatives

Presence of forward-looking statements may indicate uncertainty regarding future performance, making it difficult for investors to gauge actual business prospects.



References to risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements could raise concerns about the company’s operational stability and growth potential.



Potential reliance on capital raising and M&A strategies suggests possible financial vulnerabilities or the need for external funding to sustain operations and growth.

FAQ

Who is Dolan Falconer?

Dolan Falconer is the CEO of ScanTech AI Systems Inc., an innovator in advanced security screening technologies.

What event will Dolan Falconer be speaking at?

Dolan Falconer will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

What topics will be discussed at the conference?

The conference will focus on scaling innovation, high-impact M&A, and unlocking shareholder value in growth sectors.

What technology does ScanTech AI develop?

ScanTech AI develops advanced non-intrusive 'fixed-gantry' CT screening technologies that detect hazardous materials and contraband.

Where are ScanTech AI's solutions used?

The solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, and various high-security facilities.

Atlanta, GA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq:



STAI



), a leading innovator in advanced security screening technologies, is proud to announce that its CEO, Dolan Falconer, will serve as a featured speaker and panelist at the upcoming 2025 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference, to be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia.





Falconer will join a lineup of industry leaders and institutional investors to discuss strategies for scaling innovation, executing high-impact M&A, and unlocking shareholder value in emerging growth sectors. The Company believes that the invitation to speak reflects growing national attention on ScanTech AI’s rapid expansion across aviation, critical infrastructure, and homeland security markets.





The Smart Business Dealmakers Conference is a premier gathering of CEOs, investors, and M&A professionals, offering a platform for dynamic discussions on capital raising, business acquisitions, and strategic growth. Mr. Falconer's recognition underscores his significant contributions to the security technology sector and his leadership in steering ScanTech AI through a transformative period.











About ScanTech AI







ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.





For more information, visit



www.scantechais.com



and



https://investor.scantechais.com/



.















