ScanTech AI Systems Inc. Advances CustomsTrace AI™ Platform with Endorsement from Former U.S. Customs Commissioner Ralph Basham

ScanTech AI announces endorsement of its CustomsTrace AI™ platform by former Customs Commissioner, highlighting its potential for national security and trade compliance.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has announced that its CustomsTrace AI™ platform, which focuses on advanced customs intelligence and trade compliance, has received endorsement from former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Ralph Basham, who highlighted its importance for national and economic security. The CustomsTrace AI™ application, built on years of technological development, aims to address trade compliance challenges by validating commercial goods against tariff codes and supporting national security by detecting illicit shipments. The launch is anticipated in late 2025, featuring advanced imaging technology for rapid product recognition and AI-powered accuracy to improve trade flow and efficiency. The company has assembled a strong leadership and advisory team, including notable figures in customs and border protection, to drive the platform's development.

Endorsement from former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Ralph Basham highlights the national and economic security significance of ScanTech AI's CustomsTrace AI™ platform.

CustomsTrace AI™ is poised to redefine customs intelligence and compliance, addressing urgent trade compliance challenges with advanced imaging technology and AI-powered accuracy.

Expected cost efficiency through automated validation of tariffs, leading to reduced processing time and costs for trade operations.

The assembly of a high-caliber leadership team and Technical Advisory Committee strengthens the company's positioning for market adoption of its innovative platform.

Significant reliance on a high-profile endorsement from Ralph Basham, which may raise expectations and place pressure on the company to deliver results that meet these heightened standards.

The release contains multiple forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty regarding the successful development and market acceptance of the CustomsTrace AI™ platform, which could imply inherent risks to investors.

Potential regulatory oversight and compliance challenges associated with the introduction of the CustomsTrace AI™ platform are acknowledged but not elaborated on, suggesting possible vulnerabilities in the rollout process.

What is CustomsTrace AI™?

CustomsTrace AI™ is a platform developed by ScanTech AI for enhancing customs intelligence and compliance while enhancing supply chain transparency.

Who endorsed the CustomsTrace AI™ platform?

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Ralph Basham endorsed CustomsTrace AI™, highlighting its importance for national and economic security.

When will CustomsTrace AI™ be released?

ScanTech AI expects to release the CustomsTrace AI™ platform in the third or fourth quarter of 2025.

How does CustomsTrace AI™ improve trade compliance?

It utilizes advanced imaging technology to validate commercial goods against tariff codes, aiming to enhance compliance and reduce risks.

What are the key benefits of CustomsTrace AI™?

Key benefits include cost efficiency, AI-powered accuracy, and rapid product recognition to streamline customs processing and improve security.

Atlanta, GA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq:



STAI



), a global innovator in non-intrusive, fixed-gantry CT (Computed Tomography) screening technologies, announced that the development of its groundbreaking CustomsTrace AI™ platform has been endorsed by former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Ralph Basham as critical to both national and economic security.





Basham, who also previously served as Director of the U.S. Secret Service, stated, “As the former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, I can attest that this technology could be a vital tool in safeguarding our nation from a wide range of threats and vulnerabilities—whether related to terrorism or our capacity to identify and assess tariffs, which are critical to our economic security.”





This powerful endorsement comes on the heels of ScanTech AI unveiling the development of CustomsTrace AI™, a pioneering application being engineered on over a decade of technological advancement, poised to redefine customs intelligence, compliance, and supply chain transparency.





The platform's sophisticated commercial goods validation system is purpose-built to address urgent and emerging trade compliance challenges. Advanced capabilities will be designed to validate commercial goods against their respective tariff and harmonization codes, in an effort to adhere to the President’s updated tariff policies and enhance visibility into potential risks.





Beyond protecting economic interests, CustomsTrace AI™ is also designed to support national security objectives by identifying illicit contraband shipments that might otherwise slip through traditional screening methods.





ScanTech AI expects to release the product in Q3/Q4 of 2025.







Key differentiators of the CustomsTrace AI™ system include:











Advanced Imaging Technology



: Utilizing ScanTech AI’s patented gantry architecture, CustomsTrace AI™ is expected to offer rapid and precise product recognition without disrupting trade flow.



: Utilizing ScanTech AI’s patented gantry architecture, CustomsTrace AI™ is expected to offer rapid and precise product recognition without disrupting trade flow.





Cost Efficiency



: Automated validation of harmonization codes and tariffs is anticipated to reduce manual processing time, leading to quicker clearance, reduced demurrage fees, and lower warehousing costs.



: Automated validation of harmonization codes and tariffs is anticipated to reduce manual processing time, leading to quicker clearance, reduced demurrage fees, and lower warehousing costs.





AI-Powered Accuracy



: Highly refined algorithms are anticipated to deliver industry-leading detection and classification capabilities, outperforming legacy systems currently reliant on outdated methods like canine detection.







ScanTech AI has strategically assembled a world-class leadership team and Technical Advisory Committee to support the launch and long-term growth of the CustomsTrace AI™ platform.





Our Chief Science Officer, Dr. Alfred Forbes, will oversee the final phase of technical refinement. ScanTech AI has assembled a dynamic business development team and an impressive, high-caliber Technical Advisory Committee and Board of Directors to guide market adoption. This powerhouse team includes nationally recognized leaders in customs, border protection, and logistics:







Ralph Basham – Former Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Ralph Basham – Former Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Robert Perez – Former Deputy Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Robert Perez – Former Deputy Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Mike McGarrity – Former Assistant Director, Counterterrorism Division, FBI



Mike McGarrity – Former Assistant Director, Counterterrorism Division, FBI



Bill Aldridge – Former Division President, Cargo Services Group; Founder, US Consolidated Limited (acquired by DHL)









About ScanTech AI







ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.





For more information, visit



www.scantechais.com



and



https://investor.scantechais.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including development of the CustomsTrace AI™ platform and any subsequent future effects or events if that platform is successfully developed, possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.







Contact:







ScanTech AI Systems Inc.





James White, CFO





jwhite@scantechibs.com







Investor & Media Relations Contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





+1(646) 866-7928





annabelle@iecapitalusa.com











